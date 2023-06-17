Adorable or creepy: Video of smiling dog divides Reddit

There are several dog videos that make people say ‘aww’. This video showing a dog smiling while looking at the camera is making many react in the same way. However, there are also some who think that the clip is “creepy”.

An image shows the dog smiling while holding a branch in its mouth. (Reddit/@mujohnt)

The video was posted on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog with its teeth out and smiling while looking at the camera. What makes the video even funnier is how the dog is posing while holding a small branch between its teeth.

Watch the video to know if you think it adorable or creepy:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 4,800 upvotes. Additionally, the share has gathered several comments. While some shared that they found the video adorable, a few others called it creepy. Some also expressed how they hate the background sound in the video.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Despite the soundtrack I’m in love with that lil derp,” commented a Reddit user. “Funny and also mildly disturbing,” added another. “The attempt to look good on camera. Haha,” joined a third. “Ok, seems a bit creepy,” wrote a fourth.