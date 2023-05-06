Adorable pictures of Prince Louis at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III was officially crowned on May 6 at an historic event that took place at Westminster Abbey. Expectedly, pictures and videos from the ceremony have flooded the Internet. Amid those, there are some images of Prince Louis, youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, that have left people saying aww. The pictures capture different moments of the five-year-old royal at his grandfather’s coronation. Prince Louis on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony in London.(REUTERS)

Here is a sweet image where the young prince is seen making a funny face while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. His sister Princess Charlotte, and parents Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales, are also seen standing beside him.

Prince Louis standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace along with other members of the royal family.(via REUTERS)

In this cute picture, Britain's Prince Louis is seen yawning while travelling in a coach. It was captured near Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis yawning during his coach travel.(REUTERS)

Prince Louis is seen showing something to his sister Princess Charlotte at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, in Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis with his sister Princess Charlotte.(AP)

This picture captures an adorable playful moment of Prince Louis while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Louis standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.(REUTERS)

Here is an image where the young prince is seen waving at people while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the coronation.

Prince Louis waves, standing next to his parents Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.(AP)

Prince Louis wore an outfit by Dege and Skinner for the coronation, reports People. He wore a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic that had special lace work embellishment on the collar, fonts, and cuffs. He also wore a black leg garment complete with Garter Blue stripe.

He visited the ceremony with his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, and elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Throughout the ceremony, the young prince was seen holding hands with his big sister Princess Charlotte.