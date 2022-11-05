Adorable video of a dog and a man jumping catches the attention of Harsh Goenka

Your social media feed must be filled with dog videos if you are a fan of dog videos. Whatever dogs do, they never fail to amuse us. In fact, for many of us, an adorable dog video can brighten up our day and make us smile. So, if you also love watching wholesome dog content, you cannot miss out on this clip shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka. In the video that he shared, you can see a dog with its human on a terrace. As the man starts to walk and jump, the dog imitates the man in a similar way. The post's caption read, "Got me a huge smile..."

Take a look at the video shared by Harsh Goenka here:

This post was shared just a day ago, since then, it has been viewed 64,000 times and has several likes and comments as well. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "The rhythm of faithfulness and spontaneity." A second person said, "If people understand you and do what you do to their advantage, then it is worthwhile to duplicate you. No better smile when you see this happening." "Can watch this forever with a constant smile!" added a third.

