Adorable video of giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji wins people. Seen viral clip yet?

Videos involving baby animals are too cute to handle. Period. Baby pandas are no exception to that rule and this video shared on Instagram proves that perfectly. It shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.

Shared on Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s official Instagram page, the clip is absolutely adorable. The clip shows the panda cub exploring its enclosure.

“As we head into the weekend, enjoy this adorable moment of *paws* with our playful giant panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji,” reads the caption shared with the video.

It’s best to watch the video with the sounds on as that adds on to the cuteness of the clip.

Take a look:

“Adorable” to “amazing”, the video received all sorts of comments from people. It has also garnered nearly 52,000 views since being shared some 11 hours ago.

“Enjoy enjoy watching this cutie. So want to hold him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww, the cutest,” shared another. “He is just too cute,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the clip?

