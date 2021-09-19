Adorable video of ‘soulmate’ cats hugging each other is all about love
Are you looking for a cat video that may make you say aww? Then here is a clip showcasing two very adorable cats named Puffin and Binx. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the super sweet video over and over again.
The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the cats called puffin_loves_binx. The profile bio explains that “Binx was rescued from a hoarding situation. Turns out he is Puffin’s soulmate. The two have been inseparable since he arrived.”
“Cheek to cheek. I love coming home and seeing these two hugging - it’s the best mood booster!” reads the caption shared along with the video.
Take a look at the video:
The video, since being posted, has gathered various kinds of reactions.
“Awwwww!!! So sweet. I had two that did that. A Siamese and a fluffy ginger. They were so sweet. Miss them,” shared an Instagram user. “Such love,” expressed another. “I love it too,” commented a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?