‘Adpawrable’ cat shows hooman playing piano affection in the sweetest fashion

The first day of the working week is usually never easy to get by. Mondays can often make one wish that it was Friday already. If you're someone who has just brought the first day of the working week to a close and feels exhausted, here’s something that may lift your spirits. This video of a cat showing affection towards its hooman who is playing the piano is bound to make any cat lover swoon. The clip is so sweet that it will probably leave you smiling, even if you don't have an affinity towards felines.

Posted on Reddit on January 10, this recording is almost 50 seconds long. “Get someone who looks at you like this cat looks at him,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip opens to a shot of a man playing the piano. A white-and-brown furred feline is perched next to him. The kitty looks up at its hooman in what appears to be pure awe, and then further showers him with some top-notch loving.

Watch here:

Since being shared on the subreddit 'like us', this post has received a lot of love from netizens. It currently has over 11,300 upvotes and almost 125 comments.

Here's what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, "Are you kidding? I'd be blessed to get me a CAT that looks at me like this cat looks at him".

Another individual wrote, "This is another level of love right here". "That cat loves him and his music. Beautiful," read one comment under the post.

