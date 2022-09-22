Adventure lovers complete slackline walk over active volcano. Watch heart-stopping video

Two adventure lovers Rafael Zugno Bridi and Alexander Schulz have left netizens stunned after a video of their record was posted on Instagram by Guinness World Records (GWR). They bagged a record by completing a slackline walk over an active volcano. The scarily fascinating video may make your jaw drop too.

“Longest slackline walk over an active volcano. 261 m (856 ft),” GWR wrote while posting the video. They also shared some more information about the incredible feat while replying to their own post. “Rafael Bridi and Alex Schulz slacklined at a height of 42 m (137 ft) above the crater of Mount Yasur in Vanuatu,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered over 12,000 likes and counting. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Unbelievable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Brilliant,” shared another. “Now this is a record,” expressed a third. “Woww!! Respect!!!,” commented a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through heart, fire or clapping hands emoticons.