Aerial view of hills captured from a flight will leave you mesmerised. Watch

Nature can be stunning in a lot of ways. There are so many views and other natural things that leave us spellbound. So, if you are also a nature lover, we have a video that you cannot miss out on. In a clip shared by Twitter user Siddharth Bakaria and originally created by photographer Ishita Kaul (@ishita_kaul_photography), you can see the aerial view from a flight between Delhi to Kullu.

At the beginning of the clip, you can see that it has been recorded from a flight. The clip opens to show a mountainous region covered with clouds. The hilly area is separated into two areas as a water body has divided it from the middle. In the post's caption, Bakaria wrote, "Magnificent Morning view of Himachal Pradesh captured from Delhi to Kullu flight."

Take a look at the video here:

This short video was shared on January 18. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 1.8 million times. The clip also has several likes and views.

Here are some of the reactions:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "This is heaven. " A second person added, "Looks fantastic. Still remember the flight we took from Kulu to Delhi in 1986." "Absolutely stunning! The scenic beauty captured in this video is breathtaking. It's a reminder of the incredible world we live in," in a third.

