After 88 job interviews, woman exposes 3 shocking hiring secrets: ‘Jobs are recycled’

A woman who gave 88 interviews while looking for a new job has revealed her insights on the hiring processes of various companies to help out others like her. Taking to Reddit, the woman who said she was a mid-level professional in the corporate legal field shared three insights about the hiring process from her experience.

She shared a lenghty post on Reddit titled "Things I’ve learned after 88 interviews" listing the types of questions interviewers ask, claiming that they can provide insight into their biases or tell you more about what they are looking for. "Pay attention to patterns," she said.

Job seeker reveals secrets

"Hiring manager interviews that are 20 min or less usually either means 1) they aren’t seriously considering you for the job or 2) they are seriously considering you for the job, but in this market there’s a reason why. (e.g. Toxic employers with high turnover tend to hire more quickly.)" she said.

She also pointed to a worrying trend where jobs are being "reposted/recycled", adding that the situation is getting worse. "I’ve been noticing more and more jobs that I apply to that I’ve applied to already months prior. One job I even did 5 interviews for last summer only to be ghosted. I was then contacted by 2 offshore staffing agencies about the same role a whole year later. Turns out they never hired anyone," she wrote.

Warning to job seekers

She also warned job seekers against posting their resume on irrelevant sites in desperation "I posted mine on monster early into my job search 1.5 years ago and ever since I’ve gotten non-stop spammy calls from offshore recruiters for irrelevant low paying jobs. Some of them are even legit scams. I’ve blocked at least 100 of them by now," she said.

The post resonated with many others like her who are working towards securing a job soon. "This is actually a fantastic post with great points that I cosign 100%. The interview process is indeed a constistantly pivoting one," said one user.

Another said,"Your insight is really valuable and rings true with my own (limited) experience. Thanks for posting."

Please note that the above points might not apply equally to all industries and experience levels