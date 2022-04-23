After being tired of playing with baby, dog does this to relax. Watch cute video

It is tough to raise a baby and no doubt it requires a lot of effort of all family members to look after the needs of the infant. Even the family pets have to pitch in by playing with the baby. In a hilarious video posted on Instagram, a dog is seen relaxing in the water as a baby is lying in a pram stroller as it seems to be really tired. The video of the pooch laying in a pool of water will leave you smiling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, the dog seems to be taking a reprieve after playing with the baby as it is lying in a pool of water. The video was posted by the dog account baron.goldenretriever 12 hours ago and it has received over 2,800 views so far.

“Living with a baby can be chaotic so I like to find my moments of calm where I can. If you know me, you know that is in water! I’ll be here all day!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Nice reprieve,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Oh Baron we love you,” posted another along with heart and laughing emojis. “Love how he’s so far away for his relaxing water rest. Lol,” said a third. “He is so darn adorable laying in that!! Just chilling looking out over his domain/kingdom,” reads another comment.

The dog in the video is named Baron and it is a Golden Retriever. It has over 51,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Amsterdam.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?