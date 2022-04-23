Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After being tired of playing with baby, dog does this to relax. Watch cute video

After being tired of playing with its human's baby, this dog lies in a pool of water to relax and it is really adorable and hilarious to watch. 
The dog lies in a pool of water after being tired of playing with a baby. (baron.goldenretriever/Instagram )
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:49 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

It is tough to raise a baby and no doubt it requires a lot of effort of all family members to look after the needs of the infant. Even the family pets have to pitch in by playing with the baby. In a hilarious video posted on Instagram, a dog is seen relaxing in the water as a baby is lying in a pram stroller as it seems to be really tired. The video of the pooch laying in a pool of water will leave you smiling.

In the video, the dog seems to be taking a reprieve after playing with the baby as it is lying in a pool of water. The video was posted by the dog account baron.goldenretriever 12 hours ago and it has received over 2,800 views so far.

“Living with a baby can be chaotic so I like to find my moments of calm where I can. If you know me, you know that is in water! I’ll be here all day!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Nice reprieve,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Oh Baron we love you,” posted another along with heart and laughing emojis. “Love how he’s so far away for his relaxing water rest. Lol,” said a third. “He is so darn adorable laying in that!! Just chilling looking out over his domain/kingdom,” reads another comment.

The dog in the video is named Baron and it is a Golden Retriever. It has over 51,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Amsterdam.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?

