After ‘brat summer,’ viral trend ‘dilly-dally spring’ takes over internet: 'Just enjoying nothingness'

Last summer, social media was filled with stories of all-night partying, spontaneous tattoos, and stumbling home at dawn—all inspired by Charli XCX’s hit album Brat. But as the seasons change, so does the trend. This year, a much calmer trend is taking over the internet: dilly-dally spring. Instead of party nights, people now cherish slow, unplanned moments.(Pexel)

Instead of reckless nights, people are now finding joy in slow, unstructured moments. The phrase “dilly-dally” means to waste time idly, and for many, that’s exactly the appeal. TikTok creator Dasia Smith, known as @sweirdest, sparked the movement with a viral video encouraging people to embrace doing nothing, repoted the New York Post.

“You’re probably sitting at home like, oh I’m so bored, I’m so miserable,” Smith said in the clip, which has now garnered nearly a million views. “Girl. Go outside and dilly-dally.”

From party chaos to peaceful wandering

Speaking to Bustle, she elaborated: “For me, dilly-dallying means getting outside and just enjoying nothingness. It’s a freeing feeling being able to put a stop to everything and just make time to do nothing.”

Smith’s video quickly took off, inspiring others to share their own dilly-dally experiences—whether by stitching her original clip or using her sound. The trend is marked by simple, leisurely activities like strolling through parks, window shopping, or lying in the grass.

One user captured the essence of the movement: “[For real] go get some food, explore the town, window shop, and come home.” Others suggested ideas like “thrift stores, parks, walks in nature” and “baking with the windows open.”

Some users even recalled childhood memories of watching their mothers wander through plazas for hours—an experience they once dreaded but now fully appreciate.

From exploring flower markets in Charleston to painting outside with friends, TikTokers are proving that doing nothing can be just as fulfilling as doing everything.

