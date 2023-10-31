After Deepika Padukone, TMC MP Nussrat Jahan hops on viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend

Trinamool Congress MP Nussrat Jahan took to Instagram to share a video of herself creating a reel using the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ audio. Earlier, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, took part in the trend. Jahan is the latest one to jump on the bandwagon and expectedly, her video has elicited numerous responses.

Trinamool Congress MP lip-syncing viral ‘just looking like a wow’ audio. (Instagram/@nusratchirps)

“Had to try this. Fun it is,” wrote Nussrat Jahan as the caption to the video shared on Instagram. The video shows Jahan mouthing words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since amassed over 8.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of Trinamool Congress MP:

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another added, “You are also looking like a wow.”

“You are so beautiful,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Beautiful.”

A few even reacted to the video using heart emojis.

About the viral video

The video features a woman who runs an Instagram account for her apparel store, showing outfits to the camera in a unique way. She uses phrases ‘just like a wow’ and ‘laddu colour’ to talk about a yellow salwar suit.

