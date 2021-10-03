After idli on stick, video of strawberry and chocolate samosas irks people

The Internet is filled with videos and images of fusion food dishes that more often than not leave people irked. A few days ago Anand Mahindra shared a picture of one such dish, idilis on ice cream sticks, and the image went crazy viral. It is now another business tycoon Harsh Goenka who joined the trend and shared a post about samosas. He shared a video that shows strawberry and chocolate twist to the beloved street food samosa. His video has now made many cringe.

“Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one,” Harsh Goenka wrote while sharing the video along with two screaming emoticons.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 24,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“There should be a law against such fusion food,” wrote a Twitter user. “I just can’t experiment at this level! Someone will soon come up with a non-spiral jalebi or cheesy katchori!” shared another. “Oh bhai, samosa aloo ke saath hi theek hai!” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to taste these samosas with a twist?

