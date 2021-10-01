Anand Mahindra shares pic of idlis on ice-cream sticks, viral image divides netizens

Many people simply relish the food a lot more when they eat it with their hands. So, when Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, tweeted a picture of idlis – a dish that is often eaten with hands - served on ice-cream sticks, it had netizens divided.

"Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar and chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against??" reads his caption shared by Anand Mahindra.

Take a look at his tweet:

Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

The tweet has garnered over 15,000 likes and has been retweeted over 1,400 times. While a lot of users marveled at the innovative idea of serving idlis on ice-cream sticks, several others expressed their displeasure.

"Totally against it...eating Idli with bare hand is the real tradition... this is sick," wrote a user. "Indian food is best eaten with hands only. Anything else is criminal," shared another. "Awesome idea. Btw, thank goodness it's an Idli. I initially thought that was a vanilla ice cream being dipped in Sambar, which gave me a nightmare!," commented a third.



What do you think of this idea?