After months of video calls, aunt meets nephew for the first time. Watch

An emotional video showcasing an aunt meeting her nephew for the first time since his birth has won people over. The love and affection showcased in the clip makes it an incredibly wholesome watch.

The aunt, Jenn Ward, took to Instagram to share the video. “Yesterday, after 13 months of daily face time sessions, I finally got to meet my nephew Finn. Beyond grateful,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 2,800 views – and counting. It has also gathered tons of appreciative comments from people. Many commented on the bond of love showcased in the clip

“I’ve watched this 6 times and have cried all 6 times,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a beautiful moment,” shared another. “Omg my heart just exploded,” said a third. Many also shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of the video?

