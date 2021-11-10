Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / After Nykaa’s steller stock market debut hilarious memes take over Twitter
trending

After Nykaa’s steller stock market debut hilarious memes take over Twitter

From commenting on Nykaa’s performance to showcasing their reaction on not getting shares, people posted varied memes.
A Nykaa share related meme posted by a Twitter user.(Twitter/@AshishGangwal12)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 06:11 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Nykaa, more than a week after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO), made a strong stock market debut with its market capitalization crossing 1 lakh crore. While some took to social media to talk about the steller debut of this e-commerce beauty giant, others took a more hilarious route and reacted with memes.

From commenting on Nykaa’s performance to showcasing their reaction on not getting shares, people posted varied memes. Here are some such tweets that may leave you laughing out loud.

RELATED STORIES

After the markers opened on Wednesday, the company’s shares were being listed at 2,018 with around 80 per cent premium. At 2,208 per share, the stock closed over 10% higher on its first day on the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE.

What are your thoughts on these memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter meme
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mark Ruffalo shares video on date night idea with an Iron Man related twist

Distracted cockatoo repeats human's words as he teaches it to fist bump. Watch

Grandma eats pizza for the first time, her reaction has people in splits. Watch

Brothers surprise man on his 60th birthday, video captures wonderful moment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP