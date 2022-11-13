After Twitter, prankster Rahul Ligma gets 'laid off' by crypto exchange FTX. Post sparks laughter

Rahul Ligma did it again. This time the prankster posed as a laid off FTX employee in the Bahamas. He even gave a byte to a journalist and muttered some random statements. Now a video of the incident has surfaced online, and as expected, it is going viral through several reshares. The video shows Rahul Ligma standing outside the FTX headquarters in the Bahamas with a box with headphones, a diary and some other stuff. He says that the crypto exchange has sacked the entire team of data engineers at their headquarters in the Bahamas and that it is very tough for him and his family as it was his 'second job in a month'. He adds that he respects FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman and is open to new opportunities.

The video gained a lot of traction after it was posted on Twitter by a user who uses the handle @WSBChairman. "Former FTX employee, Rahul Ligma, says FTX has just fired an entire team of data engineers at their HQ in the Bahamas," he wrote while sharing the video. The Twitter user replied to his own tweet and shared, "Poor guy can't catch a break. Ligma was fired from Twitter by @elonmusk less than a month ago."

In the video, Rahul Ligma says, "It is really tough. This is my second job in a month. After Web 2.0 spit me out, I just really thought that Web 3.0 was going to be different...." He adds, "Just moved my husband and wife here in the Bahamas. And you know, everything just changed so quickly."

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on November 11 and it has accumulated over 8.9 lakh views, over 19,000 likes and a flurry of comments.

"Ligma is a hero," posted an individual. "Bro this guy has the worst luck on the planet. First twitter now FTX smh," wrote another. "Second job in a month," commented a third with laughing emoticons. "He got laid off from Meta this week also, let's hope he will find a job in the web 4 next time," shared a fourth.

