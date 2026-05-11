‘Agar gaadi lag gayi toh biwi pitegi’: Noida man’s hilarious car warning amuses internet

A video from Noida has caught the internet’s attention after a car was spotted with a hilarious warning message flashing on a dynamic LED display fitted on its rear window. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Divyansh Vinayek, who recorded the unusual sight while travelling through the city.

A Noida man amused the internet with a funny LED car warning. (Instagram/divyansh_vinayek_)

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The video features a car with an HR 08 registration number, fitted with a scrolling LED display at the back. While such displays are usually seen on commercial vehicles or for decorative purposes, this one stood out for its humorous personal message.

(Also read: Noida corporate employee says 9 to 6 job consumes entire day: ‘Nothing left for yourself’)

Funny message on car goes viral

The LED text displayed a warning in Hindi that read, “Keep distance... Biwi pitegi mujhe agar gaadi lag gayi toh.”

The message roughly translates to, “Keep distance... My wife will beat me if the car gets a scratch or gets hit.”

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{{^usCountry}} The overlaid text on the video read, “Just Noida being Noida,” adding to the humour of the moment. The clip shows the car moving on the road as the message continues to scroll across the rear window, leaving viewers amused by the driver’s creative way of asking others to maintain distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The overlaid text on the video read, “Just Noida being Noida,” adding to the humour of the moment. The clip shows the car moving on the road as the message continues to scroll across the rear window, leaving viewers amused by the driver’s creative way of asking others to maintain distance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts with laughter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts with laughter {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has received several reactions from social media users, many of whom found the message both funny and relatable. One user wrote, “This is the most honest warning ever.”

Another said, “Noida people have a different level of creativity.” A third user commented, “At least he is giving a genuine reason to keep distance.” Another joked, “Now everyone will maintain safe distance out of fear for him.”

(Also read: Noida society domestic workers demand wage hike in ‘post Bengal election crisis’)

One person wrote, “This should be mandatory for all cars in NCR traffic.” Another added, “The wife must be really strict about scratches.” A user also reacted, “Only in Noida can you see something like this on the road.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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