‘Agar gaadi lag gayi toh biwi pitegi’: Noida man’s hilarious car warning amuses internet

A video from Noida has caught the internet’s attention after a car was spotted with a hilarious warning message flashing on a dynamic LED display fitted on its rear window. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Divyansh Vinayek, who recorded the unusual sight while travelling through the city. A Noida man amused the internet with a funny LED car warning. (Instagram/divyansh_vinayek_)

The video features a car with an HR 08 registration number, fitted with a scrolling LED display at the back. While such displays are usually seen on commercial vehicles or for decorative purposes, this one stood out for its humorous personal message.

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Funny message on car goes viral The LED text displayed a warning in Hindi that read, “Keep distance... Biwi pitegi mujhe agar gaadi lag gayi toh.”

The message roughly translates to, “Keep distance... My wife will beat me if the car gets a scratch or gets hit.”

The overlaid text on the video read, “Just Noida being Noida,” adding to the humour of the moment. The clip shows the car moving on the road as the message continues to scroll across the rear window, leaving viewers amused by the driver’s creative way of asking others to maintain distance.

Watch the clip here: