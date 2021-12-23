Ahmedabad juice bar lets customers cycle to blend fruits into juices. Watch how

A juice bar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, prides itself on being a “juice bar with zero wastage and complete focus on sustainability.” It is called Greenobar and it lets customers make their own juices but in a slightly different way than what you might've expected.

This video that they have posted on Instagram, opens to show a man cycling with all his might with a blender attached to the front of the cycle. As he starts cycling faster, the blender operates at a greater speed and juices the pieces of watermelon that were inside it.

“Someone with full energy and one who has a big role to play in where we stand,” reads the caption to this post. They also tagged the person on the cycle, Mohit Keswani, for “visiting & making this watermelon juice with that killer smile.”

Since being posted on Instagram on December 6, this video has already garnered 10 million views and several comments from fitness freaks and admirers of how lovely this idea is.

Many people took to the comments section to laud this idea. “Nice concept,” reads a comment. Several Instagram users commented with heart-eyed emojis. “Ek saath do faayde,” commented another, which means that cycling helps you stay in shape and the juice that you create in the process is also healthy.

