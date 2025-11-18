Ahmedabad man’s Bumble match takes a comic turn as woman’s mother jumps in with work offers

An Ahmedabad man’s light hearted dating experience has captured the internet’s attention after he shared a humorous account of how a simple Bumble match unexpectedly turned into what felt like a job interview, a marriage proposal, and a brand collaboration all at once. An Ahmedabad man’s Bumble match turned chaotic after the woman’s mother called him with a job offer.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to LinkedIn, the man, identified as Umang Rana, narrated the incident, which began with a perfectly ordinary chat.

“So I matched with someone on Bumble. Normal match, normal chat, normal ‘where are you from’ energy. We talked for a day. Next morning, her Mom calls me. Yes. Her mother,” Rana wrote. He added that the woman’s mother immediately got to the point, telling him, “Beta, I heard you do writing and marketing humare office ka page sambhal loge?” He initially thought he had misheard her, but the conversation only became more amusing as she continued, “Beta you seem sincere and unmarried we can negotiate both things.”

Rana wrote that at this moment he genuinely could not tell whether he was being interviewed for a role, assessed for marriage, or considered for a family marketing partnership.

A mother, a daughter, and one confused Bumble match

Sharing more of the encounter, Rana wrote, “The girl texted me later: ‘Sorry my mom is extra. Ignore her.’ Her mom texted me again: ‘Beta, do you take advance payment?’ My own mom saw the Truecaller name and said, ‘Talk nicely. Could be a good client.’ Now I don’t know who I’m dating. The daughter? The mother? Or the brand?”

Check out the post here:

His post quickly amused social media users who found the entire situation both relatable and absurdly entertaining.

Online users share their reactions

The post drew a series of witty comments. One user reacted saying, “Ye rishta kya kehlata hai, marketing version” while another joked, “So Tinder and Bumble are doing what LinkedIn could not do? What a time to be alive.” Someone else added, “It is one plus one, Umang. You are getting a job and a date. Consider yourself lucky” and another commented, “Bro is suffering from success.”

A user also remarked, “Freelancers take notes, your next client is on Bumble,” followed by another cheeky response, “Bro, you did not match on Bumble, you matched with the entire marketing department of her family.” One more user summed it up by writing, “Isko kehte hain lottery lagna,” while someone simply said, “This is hilarious.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)