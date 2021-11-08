Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ahmedabad stall sells ‘Oreo pakoda’, video irks people. Would you try the dish?
trending

Ahmedabad stall sells ‘Oreo pakoda’, video irks people. Would you try the dish?

The video of the ‘Oreo pakoda’ is shared on YouTube.
The image shows a few Oreo cookies in a batter.(YouTube/@Foodie Incarnate)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There are different delicious ways of consuming Oreo. The lovers of the sandwich cookies may agree that they can be eaten by dunking into milk, adding in milkshake or even in cakes. Usually, these innovative recipes leave people excited and with a craving to try the dishes. That, however, is not the case with this new dish ‘Oreo pakoda’. A video of it has now left people irked. There is a chance that it may have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the official YouTube channel of a food blog. “OREO KE PAKODE. Oreo bhajiya. Oreo pakoda. Ahmedabad street food. Ahmedabad famous food. Unique street food. Weird street food,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video that shows how the fritters are made:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared on November 4, has gathered more than one lakh likes. The post has also prompted people to post unhappy comments.

“After few years: Oreo ki sabji with kulcha,” joked a YouTube user. “That's why Thanos erased half of the population,” joked another with a reference to a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Meanwhile the owner be like apun ko life mein kuch daring karna tha!!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the dish? Would you like to try it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Runner falls down at NYC Marathon, strangers help his cross finish line. Watch

Toddler goes vegetable shopping with a list, video goes viral

Redditor asks for ideas for daughter’s worm-themed party. People ‘wormly’ help 

Zoo shares pictures of ‘most special chicks’ you’ll ever see. Post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP