Ahmedabad stall sells ‘Oreo pakoda’, video irks people. Would you try the dish?

There are different delicious ways of consuming Oreo. The lovers of the sandwich cookies may agree that they can be eaten by dunking into milk, adding in milkshake or even in cakes. Usually, these innovative recipes leave people excited and with a craving to try the dishes. That, however, is not the case with this new dish ‘Oreo pakoda’. A video of it has now left people irked. There is a chance that it may have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the official YouTube channel of a food blog. “OREO KE PAKODE. Oreo bhajiya. Oreo pakoda. Ahmedabad street food. Ahmedabad famous food. Unique street food. Weird street food,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video that shows how the fritters are made:

The video, since being shared on November 4, has gathered more than one lakh likes. The post has also prompted people to post unhappy comments.

“After few years: Oreo ki sabji with kulcha,” joked a YouTube user. “That's why Thanos erased half of the population,” joked another with a reference to a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Meanwhile the owner be like apun ko life mein kuch daring karna tha!!!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the dish? Would you like to try it?

