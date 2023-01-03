AI generated pics of Bengali wedding anger people on Twitter

Using AI to create artwork or write books is slowly gaining popularity among people. These creations often collect varied reactions from netizens when they are shared on social media. One such share was posted by a Twitter user. They shared a thread of AI generated pictures of different wedding ceremonies from various regions of India. While most of the images gained appreciation from people, the ones showing a Bengali wedding ceremony have left many irked.

“Bengali,” reads the caption posted along with a heart emoticon. The images show a couple dressed in beautiful wedding attires looking at each other. What, however, has angered people is the presence of an out of proportion fish in the images. In one of the artworks, the couple is seen sharing a plate of fish, with another one placed in the corner of the image. The other picture shows them holding a huge fish.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on December 31, 2022, the post has received close to 5.9 lakh views. Additionally, several people shared their reactions while retweeting the pictures.

Take a look at how people reacted:

“THE FISH????,” wrote a Twitter user while resharing the images. “Never knew a Bengali wedding looked like this???? -- me a Bengali,” shared another. “FISH IN BOTH IS SO SICK,” expressed another. “You are wholeheartedly invited to our wedding trust me it is the most beautiful wedding you will ever see. Yes, fish is an important thing in our culture. We consider it auspicious but stop showing that fish is the only thing we can be known for. Haad ha yrr Bengali = fish bnke rkh die yelog,” commented a third.

Here are some of the other creations:

People shared various comments while reacting to the pictures. What are your thoughts on the AI generated images of different Indian weddings?

