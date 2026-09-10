AI photo trend: 5 prompts to turn your pictures into disco-era portraits

Social media feeds across platforms have been flooded with the viral AI retro picture trend. From ministers to Bollywood stars, everyone is using the latest ChatGPT prompts to share their own unique AI-generated images. The pictures typically feature voluminous hairstyles, colourful Indian clothing, statement jewellery, warm lighting, soft focus and subtle analogue film grain.

Here are 5 prompts to turn your pictures into disco-era portraits. (Representational image generated using ChatGPT)

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Users can choose a specific aesthetic, such as an old Bollywood studio portrait, an Indian family-album photograph or a glamorous Hollywood-style shoot. They can also describe the clothes, hairstyle, jewellery, background and lighting they want.

(Also Read: 1980s AI photo trend: Step-by-step guide to create your own retro portraits using ChatGPT)

Here are 5 prompts to turn your pictures into disco-era portraits

Classic disco-era portrait: Turn this photo into a glamorous 1980s disco portrait. Retain my natural facial features and give period-appropriate clothing, hairstyle and accessories, with warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and slightly faded colours. Place me in a retro nightclub with a disco ball, colourful lights and a dance floor. Make it look like an authentic photograph. Avoid excessive vintage effects or artificial-looking ageing.

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{{^usCountry}} Bollywood disco look: Turn my picture into an authentic Bollywood disco portrait. Keep my face and natural facial features the same. Give me voluminous hair, dramatic makeup, large gold earrings and a glamorous sequinned outfit with flared trousers. Add a disco ball, vibrant lights and a lively dance floor. Use subtle film grain for a realistic vintage photograph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bollywood disco look: Turn my picture into an authentic Bollywood disco portrait. Keep my face and natural facial features the same. Give me voluminous hair, dramatic makeup, large gold earrings and a glamorous sequinned outfit with flared trousers. Add a disco ball, vibrant lights and a lively dance floor. Use subtle film grain for a realistic vintage photograph. {{/usCountry}}

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Glamorous Indian disco party: Recreate my photo as if I were attending a glamorous Indian disco party in the 1980s. Keep my face and identity unchanged. Style me in a shimmering blouse, high-waisted flared trousers and oversized gold earrings. Give me voluminous curly hair and classic 1980s makeup. Add colourful disco lights and a dance floor in the background. Use soft focus and subtle film grain.

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Disco fashion shoot: Turn this picture into a high-fashion 1980s disco editorial. Retain my natural facial features and give period-appropriate clothing, hairstyle and accessories, with warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and slightly faded colours. Use a retro backdrop. Make it look like a real fashion photograph from that era.

Retro dance-floor portrait: Turn my photo into a cinematic 1980s dance-floor portrait. Keep my face and natural facial features the same. Give me big textured hair, glamorous makeup, oversized earrings and a glittering disco outfit. Use soft studio lighting, warm tones and subtle film grain for a realistic vintage photograph.