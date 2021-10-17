Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Air hostess shakes a leg to Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's Stay, wows netizens
trending

Air hostess shakes a leg to Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's Stay, wows netizens

The video of people merrily grooving to Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber's Stay will make you want to dance too.
SpiceJet grooves to 'Stay' along with her pals.(Instagram/@yamtha.uma)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:59 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

The song Stay by Kid Laroi and Justin Beiber is one of the most popular background score choices for Instagram reels. There are many who share videos of them grooving to this tune. The latest inclusion in that list is a video by a SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi. In her recent post, she is seen shaking a leg with her buddies at a training center.

“When you are at training center,” reads the caption of the video. The video opens to show a group of people standing behind one another shaking a leg to the song. Meenakshi, who is at the center of the video, is seen dancing with gusto.

There’s a chance the energy and the vibe of the video will make you want to groove too.

 

RELATED STORIES

The video was uploaded over 10 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3,600 likes and counting. It has also received many wonderful reactions. “Superb,” wrote one Instagram user. “Cute smile and beautiful ma'am,” posted another. “Awesome,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dance video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Watch this big cat sleep comfortably in its many sleeping positions

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of kid playing cricket, Ranveer Singh reacts

Cat’s expression to human petting dog leaves people in splits

This crane has a ‘crush’ on her caretaker. Watch sweet video
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP