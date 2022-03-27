Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air hostesses dance to a remix of Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari. Watch viral video

This video that has been posted by SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi on her Instagram page, shows a dance to Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari.
The air hostesses dancing to a remix of Kriti Sanon's Param Sundari. (instagram/@yamtha.uma)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 03:28 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with Instagram and its dance trends, then you might know of the SpiceJet air hostess named Uma Meenakshi. She often takes to her Instagram page in order to share videos of herself dancing to several trending audios and hit songs. This time, she has posted a video of herself and two of her air hostess friends dancing to Kriti Sanon’s Param Sundari.

The video opens to show the three of them donning the SpiceJet air hostess uniforms. They slowly strut into the frame and then assume their positions before breaking into some dance steps to this song. This song, however, is the remixed version of the original song that appeared in the film Mimi and was picturised on actor Kriti Sanon.

The three air hostesses in this video can be seen with masks on their faces so as to maintain proper protocols. The video has been shared on Instagram with quite a few hashtags. Some of them are #flywithuma #umafamdam #ankituma #love and #feelthereel.

Watch the dance video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram around six days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring their dance moves to this hit song. It has also received more than 31,000 likes as of now.

An Instagram user wrote, “Very good dance.” “Absolutely beautiful,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Stay blessed, all of you.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

