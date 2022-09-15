Airline's reply to passenger complaining about window seat divides Internet

Most of us prefer to pick favourable seats on flights, trains and buses to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. And this is exactly what a passenger did when they booked a flight with Ryanair Airlines. The passenger booked a window seat to enjoy a picturesque view but was disappointed after learning they didn't have one.

The furious passenger, who goes by Martaverse on Twitter, shared a picture of the seat they got on the flight and wrote, "Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat." However, the airline responded to the passenger's complaint with a cheeky response. They reverted with the same photo after encircling the circular opening on the emergency door in red to justify the charge.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet was shared on September 12 and has since raked up more than 6.3 lakh likes and received mixed responses from netizens.

"Imagine thinking this was funny. They've taken someone's money and mugged them off then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it's funny on Twitter," posted an individual. "Yes I did," wrote another while sharing a video. "I should not be laughing this hard at this!" commented a third.