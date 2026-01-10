‘Aisa kyu karte ho?’: Indian man flags paan stains on Canadian bus, triggers debate on civic sense abroad

Take a look here at the clip:

While recording the video, he expresses visible disappointment and frustration over the situation.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Atul, who filmed himself while travelling on a Canadian bus. In the clip, he points the camera towards the floor and sides of the bus, highlighting visible paan or gutkha stains. He claims that the stains were not caused by any local Canadian commuter but by someone of Indian origin who consumed paan masala and spat inside the vehicle.

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked a wider conversation on civic sense and public behaviour after sharing a video showing paan stains inside a Canadian public bus.

Caption questions the behaviour The video was shared with a Hindi caption that read, “Aisa kyu karte ho yaar?” which translates to “Why do you do this?”

Internet reacts with mixed views The clip drew several reactions from viewers. One user commented, “This makes me furious,” while another added, “This is seriously not acceptable.”

However, others felt that the video unfairly singled out Indians. One user wrote, “Bro just to correct you as an Indian, google how many countries eat supari or paan, then you will get the answer. Don’t just put down your own country. I do agree we lack civility in public, but not in everything.” Another comment read, “Indian hi nahi bhai, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan do it as well,” suggesting that the habit is not limited to one nationality.

