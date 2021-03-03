Aishwarya doppelganger: Exhilarated to be compared to ‘world’s most beautiful woman’

“I feel exhilarated to be compared to the most beautiful woman in the world,” says US-based Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran, who has become the new social media darling after netizens noticed her for her striking resemblance to actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Imran’s Instagram photos recently went viral on social media, earning her 20K followers within two days.

Ask if the feeling is surreal, and Imran replies, “I grew up watching her movies such as Mohabbatein (2000) and Devdas (2002), and have always had a special place in my heart for Aishwarya. From Asia and Africa to Europe and America, globally, numerous people are congratulating me and I’m still in complete shock as I was when I woke up to the news. The love I am receiving is overwhelmingly beautiful. I have no complaints (about the comparison) and am content.”

Aamna Imran, who resides in the US, has gained 20k followers in two days after her photos went viral.

“Ever since the first articles were posted about me on the internet, I have been receiving offers. It was surprising and unbelievable,” says Imran, who is basking in the glory of her sudden social media popularity. Talking about her future plans, she says she has indeed considered taking up acting, and adds, “I plan to pursue opportunities which are appealing to me. I am enjoying this amazing and unbelievable storm in the meantime.”

Her followers are going gaga over her beauty and impeccable make up skills, but the beauty blogger, who is a medical professional residing in the States, says she’s pretty focussed on her medical career as well. “I travel for work to care for my nephrology patients undergoing dialysis treatments. I have three siblings who are also medical professionals,” says Imran, revealing that she also has an India connect. “While I was born and reside in the US, and my mother and her parents are from Afghanistan, my father is Pakistani and his parents were Indian. So, I have a connection with India!”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter