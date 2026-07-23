Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey joins Jantar Mantar protest, appeals to govt for dialogue: ‘Yeh sirf NEET ki baat nahi’

Physics Wallah co-founder and CEO Alakh Pandey has issued a strong statement in support of students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Calling on the government to give students a fair hearing and understand their demands, Pandey also highlighted how police action left several protesters injured.

Alakh Pandey, CEO of Physics Wallah, joined the student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

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The Cockroach Janta Party has been protesting against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak for days, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest intensified on Monday, July 20 — leading to police action against thousands of students who had gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar observatory.

Alakh Pandey joins students’ protest

This morning, Alakh Pandey shared a video that shows him at the protest site.

“Bees July ko Bharat ke bachon ne aitihasik pradarshan kiya. Aur yeh bachon ka gussa tha poori shiksha vyavastha ke upar. Yeh sirf NEET ki baat nahi thi (On July 20th, the students of India held a historic protest. And this was the students' anger against the entire education system. This wasn't just about NEET),” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The video comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party publicly criticised the founder of the edtech company Physics Wallah for not supporting students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video comes two days after the Cockroach Janta Party publicly criticised the founder of the edtech company Physics Wallah for not supporting students. {{/usCountry}}

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“Students should stop taking lessons from Alakh Pandey. Every teacher who is not with the students should be boycotted,” the CJP said in its X post.

Appeal to the government

In his video, Alakh Pandey condemned the physical assault on peaceful student protesters by police and thugs, while appealing directly to the government to listen to the students' grievances.

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“Sarkar in bachon se baat kyun nahi karti? (Why doesn’t the government talk to these children?)” Pandey questioned.

“Yeh humare desh ke hi toh bache hain. Ek baar aake inse baat kar lijiye. Inki problem toh sun lijiye, inki majboori hai ki aaj yeh road pe aa gaye hain (They are, after all, the children of our own country. Please come and speak with them just once. At least listen to their problems; it is out of sheer helplessness that they have taken to the streets today).”

The CEO of Physics Wallah also spoke of the students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.

“It’s not just about NEET—it's about IIT, CBSE, SSC, education, recruitment... it's about everything that is being discussed here… I would like to tell the government: these are your own children. They belong to our country, please support them. From my side, I will fully support the families of all those students who committed suicide. I will provide a complete education to all the children in their families. And I appeal to the government: please, at least listen to what they have to say,” he said.

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(Also read: Rahul Gandhi sets ‘non-negotiable’ demands for PM Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET protests)