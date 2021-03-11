Alert cop saves passenger from falling under train at a station in Goa. Watch
An alert cop is being hailed as a hero after a video of him saving a passenger from being crushed under a moving train was shared online. Posted on the official Twitter profile of the Indian Railways, the video is also a reminder why one should never try to board or deboard a moving train.
“Life saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR!” the department tweeted. In the following lines they explained about the incident.
“At Vasco station,a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express &slipped into the gap between Platform and train. Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life.” they shared.
Take a look at the clip to see how the RPF personnel saved the individual.
Since being posted a little over an hour ago, the video has gathered nearly 4,100 views and almost 300 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Time & again Railways are putting up videos to warn passengers of the dangers of boarding a running train but nobody heeds. Such passengers who do this must be penalized as a deterrent,” wrote a Twitter user. There were others who praised the cop for saving the person’s life.
What do you think of the video?
