trending

Alert RPF employee saves elderly person from being crushed under train in Mumbai’s Dadar, Piyush Goyal shares video

Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the video of the incident that took place in Mumbai’s Dadar station.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The video of the RFP employee's bravery was shared on Twitter by Piyush Goyal.(Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Railways minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share a video capturing the incident of how a vigilant RPF employee saved the life of an elderly person at Mumbai’s Dadar station. The quick action of the personnel has earned him praise from netiznes. Chances are, after seeing the video you will want to applaud the man too.

Written in Hindi, when the minister’s tweet is loosely translated, it describes the incident that took place. He wrote that the elderly man slipped while trying to board a moving train but thanks to the alert personnel he was saved. Piyush Goyal concluded his tweet by expressing his appreciation for the RPF personnel who save priceless lives, at times while risking their own.

Take a look at the video shared by Piyush Goyal:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 70,000 views and the numbers are only increasing.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Piyush Goyal?

