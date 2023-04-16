Alex Ellis shares this video after his ‘Sholay-chole’ tweet goes viral

A few days ago, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis requested film recommendations on Twitter to improve his Hindi. Later on, he even shared a few movies that he was going to watch. However, in that movie list, Alex Ellis accidentally misspelled Sholay as chole and caused a laugh riot on the micro-blogging platform. Recently, he has shared another update on this Sholay-chole incident.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis

Now, he shared a video of himself watching the film Sholay, and guess what he was seen having with it? Chole kulche! In the short video he shared, you can see the film playing on the TV. As he pans the camera, a plate of chole kulche is kept on his table. Further, you can also see his dog sitting beside him. "Sholay + chole = ok #Saturdaynight," wrote Alex Ellis in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The share also has more than 1400 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Killer combo, mate!" Another shared, "Your movie watching style is also like 'Gabbar Singh'!" A third added, "Hope to hear some iconic dialogues from you soon!" A fourth posted, "If given a chance, what role would you like to play in the movie 'Sholay'?

