Home / Trending / Alligator attacks drone during sheriff's training exercise. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 14, 2023 10:43 PM IST

An alligator attacked an underwater drone used by sheriff's during their exercise. Watch the video inside.

The internet is full of animal videos that might leave you with a chill down your spine. From a crocodile lunging on a man to a deer eating a snake, several animal-related videos go viral on social media. Now, another animal clip has caught the attention of many. It shows an alligator chomping down a underwater drone during Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit.

Alligator attacks drone.(Unsplash)
Alligator attacks drone.(Unsplash)

"While the Lee County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was training in Fort Myers, this insta-gator latched on to the underwater drone! See ya later Alligator!" wrote Lee County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. In a video they shared, you can see an alligator attacking the underwater drone.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on June 9. Since being posted, it has been liked over 200 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "t was probably thinking that thing would make a nice snack." "Oh no," said another. A third added, "Wildlife is unpredictable." A fourth expressed, "Wow." What do you think about this video?

