Alligator finds perfect relaxation spot at Alabama beach

ByVrinda Jain
May 17, 2023 03:15 PM IST

An alligator was spotted chilling at an Alabama beach. Many onlookers at the beach were stunned to see the wild animal.

Imagine you went to a beach to relax. You are almost ready to jump into the water, and that’s when you spot an alligator sunbathing in the water. Well, this may seem like a scene out of a thriller movie, but this just happened in real life too. Facebook user Matt Harvill recently spotted an alligator chilling on a beach in Alabama, which prompted him and several others to take a closer look at the reptile.

Alligator relaxing at the beach.(Facebook/@Matt Harvill)
Alligator relaxing at the beach.(Facebook/@Matt Harvill)

“The things you never think you’ll see. First time seeing a gator on Dauphin Island. Heading towards the west end, be careful y’all,” wrote Harvill in the Facebook post. In the post he shared, you can see the huge waves hitting the alligator while it just sits there and seems to relax.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on May 8. Since being posted, it has been liked over 200 times. Many people have even commented on the post. Several were stunned to see the alligator on the beach.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “Looks so big.” As the second added, “I’m fine with looking out for sharks while floating out in the water, but this big crock is a different story!!!” “He or she acts like they own the beach,” expressed a third.

