The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared pictures of the alligator rescued from under the vending machine.(Twitter/@PolkCounty)
Alligator found hanging out under vending machine in Florida, rescued later

“Aww how cute he just wants some flaming hot Cheetos,” commented a Twitter user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Animal rescue stories are always a delight to read and when the rescued one is a little guy, the situation becomes more interesting for netizens. Case in point, this ‘teen’ alligator that was rescued from under a vending machine in Florida. Shared on Twitter by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the post has sparked several reactions from netizens.

“The people of #PolkCity wanted to highlight their most recent PCSO gator rescue as well so they sent in these pics. This little guy was hanging out under a vending machine @CircleKStores. 3 deputies later, he was no longer freaking people out & the subject of lots of pics,” reads the caption.

The pictures included in the post show the alligator being rescued by officials. Whether the animal was out to grab a bottle of soda or simply a bag of chips, we’ll never know.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 16, the post has garnered several likes and reactions. People were surprised as well as amused to see the little alligator being rescued from under a vending machine. Many joked that the creature probably wanted some snacks like a teenager that’s why it visited the vending machine. Others pointed out how little the alligator was.

“Aww how cute he just wants some flaming hot Cheetos,” commented a Twitter user. “It’s a little baby!” exclaimed another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this rescue?

