Alligator wanders into Florida church, runs away as pastor tries to baptize it

In a bizarre incident, an alligator wandered inside the premises of Victory Church situated at Lehigh Acres in Florida. The pastor of the church Daniel Gregory shared some images of the alligator on Facebook that has sparked much amusement among netizens.

“When a Gator shows up to your church but isn’t ready to accept the Lord,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. While a few images show the alligator roaming around the church premises, one picture shows Gregory taking a selfie with the reptile and the other one shows him handing a card to the alligator.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 30, the post has garnered several amused reactions and comments from netizens. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission(FWC) however warned Gregory about the dangerous aftermath that could’ve taken place during the selfie sessions with the reptile. “We certainly encourage the viewing aspect of it, but we never want you to approach a wild animal like that. It can be very dangerous,” Adam Brown from the FWC authorities told NBC 2.

The post on the other hand received some funny comments on Facebook. While many couldn’t stop laughing at Gregory’s funny caption, others expressed that the reptile probably came to the church while seeking some salvation.

“He’s the shy and quiet type that likes to praise alone from the back row undisturbed,” wrote a Facebook user. “He’s trying to sign up for baptism!” commented another. “Maybe he wants to hear your messages,” said a third.

The alligator hurriedly ran back into the storm drain from where it emerged after the pastor tried to baptize it, reports NBC 2.

What do you think of this odd situation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON