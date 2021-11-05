Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch
trending

Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch

A person's hand is spotted in the frame, feeding blueberries to the alpaca wearing a bow who seems to be smiling and enjoying this lovely treat.
This alpaca is seen wearing a bow and eating blueberries from a person's hand. (instagram/@lovely_alpacas)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:55 AM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

This festive season, it is not just human beings who get to eat exotic fruits and delicious sweets; this alpaca is hungry too!

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, we can see a very fluffy alpaca eating blueberries one by one.

A person is also spotted in the frame, feeding blueberries to the alpaca who seems to be smiling and enjoying this lovely treat. The blueberries in a box, indeed looked very fresh and mouth-watering.

The ball of fluff is also seen wearing a very beautiful red, glittery bow and is looking totally charming in the avatar.

Watch the cutesy video right here:

RELATED STORIES

After watching this delightful video people could not help themselves and crowded in the comments section to let their views be known.

“I want to feed blueberries to an alpaca,” read one heartwarming remark. Another comment said, “sweet,” followed by a heart emoji.

What do you think about this friendly bonding ritual between the human and the lovable alpaca?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alpaca
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Daughter asks dad how he fell in love with her mom. Watch what he answers

Cat comes out of a box, another feline’s reaction to it is priceless. Watch

Boy tears up while reading letter he wrote for his coach. Watch sweet clip

Akshay Kumar recreates ‘side wala swag’ from Phir Hera Pheri, post sparks trend
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP