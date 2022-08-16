Aman Gupta reacts to Amitabh Bachchan asking a question related to boAt on KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14 started earlier this year. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the show asks different questions to participants for prize money. One of the questions recently asked on the show has captured the attention of boAt founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta. He also gave a twist to a popular dialogue by Bachchan while sharing a post about the question.

“Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum, Hainnn,” he wrote giving a twist to a popular dialogue by Amitabh Bachchan in the film Deewar. “Proud to see entrepreneurs and startups as General Knowledge questions,” he also added. Alongside, he also posted a screenshot of the question.

“boAt, a company co-founded by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, sells which of these products,” reads the question. The image also shows four options.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 65,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. The post also received a comment from another judge of Shark Tank India Ashneer Grover. “Superb,” he wrote. Comedian Tanmay Bhat took the route of hilarity while reacting to the post. “Everybody knows the answer is cupboards,” he joked. “That’s so cool,” posted an Instagram user. “Such a proud moment,” wrote a fourth.