Amazon employee says her mother 'manifested' them working at same company 10 years ago: 'My biggest role model'

Nearly a decade later, the wish became reality. “Ten years later, I’m at Amazon.in and she’s at Amazon Web Services (AWS) — and that dream is simply our reality,” Harshini added.

In her post, Harshini recalled a conversation from her teenage years. “When I was 16, my mum once said to me, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if we worked in the same organisation one day?’ At the time, it felt like a distant dream,” she wrote.

Harshini Dhanaseelan, who works as an Operations Manager at Amazon India , shared the story in a LinkedIn post celebrating Mother’s Day. Her mother, Sheela Dhanaseelan, currently works as a Senior Manager for Partner Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

An Amazon employee has caught the internet’s attention after sharing how her mother once “manifested” the two of them working at the same company - a dream that eventually became reality years later.

Harshini also reflected on how her mother’s mindset shaped her own outlook on life and career. She described her mother as someone who “speaks things into existence” and said growing up around that belief taught her the power of words and self-belief.

“My mum has always been a firm believer in manifestation, and growing up watching her speak things into existence taught me that the words we put out into the world carry more weight than we realise,” she wrote.

She added that her mother remained her “biggest role model,” not just personally but professionally as well. “She has been my biggest role model — not just as a mother, but as a professional who leads with purpose and believes in possibility before there is any proof of it. Her words shaped not just how I think about my career, but how I think about myself. Some people plan their futures; my mum simply believed ours into being,” Harshini concluded.

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Social media reactions The post struck a chord online, with many social media users calling the story heartwarming.

“You both set a wonderful example of commitment and success,” one user wrote.

“Woww, this one's rare in today's MNC era. Definitely a special moment and one to treasure for a long time to come!” commented another.

“Very rare in IT era. Reading this during the Mother's Day season adds a truly meaningful touch!” wrote a third user.

“Such an inspiring story. Not many can pull this off. Congratulations!” expressed one user.