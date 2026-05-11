51,000 a month for a decent life’: Amazon employee breaks down Bengaluru expenses

An Amazon employee in Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly expenses while living independently in the city. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Kartik Singh Parihar, said that maintaining a “decent life” as a 26-year-old working a regular office job in Bengaluru costs him around ₹51,000 a month.

An Amazon employee shared his Bengaluru expenses, saying independent living cost him ₹ 51,000 a month.(Instagram/trainlikekartik)

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(Also read: Amazon employee shares how a Sunday in Bengaluru cost ₹8,156, internet reacts: 'Zindagi toh aap jee rahe ho')

Living in HSR Layout

In the video, Parihar said, “Now I am a 26-year-old working a 9-to-5 in Amazon, and here is how much I spend in a month while living independently in Bangalore.”

He shared that he lives in a rented 1BHK apartment in HSR Layout, for which he pays ₹20,000 per month. According to him, the locality justifies the rent. “After visiting other parts of Bangalore, I feel every rupee in HSR is worth it,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from rent, Parihar said he spends ₹4,000 per month on rented furniture and appliances, including a sofa, fridge and bed. Food, fitness and travel expenses {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from rent, Parihar said he spends ₹4,000 per month on rented furniture and appliances, including a sofa, fridge and bed. Food, fitness and travel expenses {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Breaking down his food expenses, Parihar said he cooks one meal every day and spends around ₹1,000 per week on groceries, taking the monthly ration bill to ₹4,000. He also buys lunch at his office and snacks during workdays, which costs him around ₹250 a day for five days a week, making it ₹5,000 a month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Breaking down his food expenses, Parihar said he cooks one meal every day and spends around ₹1,000 per week on groceries, taking the monthly ration bill to ₹4,000. He also buys lunch at his office and snacks during workdays, which costs him around ₹250 a day for five days a week, making it ₹5,000 a month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On weekends, he said he eats outside at least once or twice, spending around ₹1,000 per weekend, which adds another ₹4,000 to his monthly expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On weekends, he said he eats outside at least once or twice, spending around ₹1,000 per weekend, which adds another ₹4,000 to his monthly expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Parihar also owns a CB350 bike and rides around 4 to 5 km every day, spending around ₹1,500 a month on petrol. His gym membership costs ₹16,000 annually, which comes to about ₹1,300 per month. He added that although he consumes supplements worth ₹10,000 per month, they cost him nothing because of sponsorships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parihar also owns a CB350 bike and rides around 4 to 5 km every day, spending around ₹1,500 a month on petrol. His gym membership costs ₹16,000 annually, which comes to about ₹1,300 per month. He added that although he consumes supplements worth ₹10,000 per month, they cost him nothing because of sponsorships. {{/usCountry}}

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He also spends around ₹2,000 a month on clothes and keeps aside ₹10,000 monthly for travel, as he said he travels every two months and has covered all of South India. His electricity bill comes to around ₹500 per month. “Rounding it off to a total of 51,000 spent per month to live a decent life as a 26-year-old working a 9-to-5 in Bengaluru,” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “This is my experience of 10 years in Bengaluru.”

Watch the clip here:

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(Also read: ‘It was always a dream’: Bengaluru woman gives her mother a tour of her Amazon office)

Internet reacts to expense breakdown

The video drew several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “ ₹51,000 sounds realistic for Bengaluru if you are living alone.” Another said, “HSR rent is expensive, but the location is definitely worth it.” A third commented, “This is why saving money in metro cities is so difficult.” Another user wrote, “At least he has given an honest breakdown instead of exaggerating.” One person said, “Travel and lifestyle expenses are personal choices, not basic needs.” Another added, “Bengaluru teaches you budgeting the hard way.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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