Amazon love story: As employees get married, bride gets iconic company logo on mehendi
When two Amazon India employees got married, their wedding included a sweet tribute to the workplace where their romance blossomed.
When two Amazon India employees got married, their wedding included a sweet tribute to the workplace where their romance blossomed. Priyanshi Shrimal and Rajat Verma met while working at Amazon and decided to honour their workplace during their wedding celebrations.
Bride Priyanshi Shrimal got the easily‑recognisable Amazon logo included in her bridal mehendi as a unique emblem of the couple’s shared journey through work and love.
A video shared by the Instagram account ‘Inside Amazon’ shows the Amazon smile logo inked in henna on the bride’s arm.
In the comments section of the video, which was shared on Instagram yesterday, the groom Rajat commented, “Always grateful to Amazon, the place where I met my forever Priyanshi.”
Priyanshi also thanked the Inside Amazon account for featuring their story.
What is the Inside Amazon account?
The @insideamazon Instagram account is an official Amazon corporate account that shares behind‑the‑scenes stories and content about life and work at Amazon, especially focused on employees (“Amazonians”) and the company culture.
The account is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
More about the Amazon logo
The Amazon logo has evolved significantly since the company was founded. The original logo, designed by Turner Duckworth in 1995, featured a bold black letter “A” with a white line echoing the contours of the Amazon River, accompanied by the lowercase “amazon.com” wordmark in a clean sans-serif typeface. By 1997, the logo incorporated white horizontal lines in the “A,” giving it a tree-like and zebra-patterned effect, adding symbolic depth to the design.
It was after several iterations that, in 2000, the now-iconic Amazon logo was introduced.
In 2000, Amazon introduced its breakthrough logo, designed again by Turner Duckworth, which consolidated elements from earlier versions while adding a more modern, minimalist style. The logo now featured the lowercase wordmark “amazon” in black Officina Sans Bold, streamlining the font and removing the “.com” to reflect the brand’s expansion beyond online retail.
The most significant addition was the yellow curved arrow, which starts at the letter “A” and ends at the letter “Z.” This arrow is shaped like a smile, symbolising friendliness, approachability, and customer satisfaction. The arrow also cleverly communicates that Amazon sells everything from A to Z, reinforcing the company’s massive product range in a single, simple visual.
