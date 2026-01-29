Amazon axes 16,000 jobs: Indian-origin AWS engineer’s LinkedIn post after being hit by layoffs
Amazon HR head Beth Galetti said in a statement that the organisational change will impact 16,000 roles across the company.
Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, confirmed in a statement that the company is laying off nearly 16,000 employees as part of “additional organizational changes.” Among those affected is an Indian-origin AWS engineer who, after nearly six years of building core infrastructure like the Lambda Data Plane and CloudWatch Logs, shared his departure as part of this massive global restructuring.
“Hi Everyone, like many talented colleagues across the industry, I’ve recently received some difficult news and have been impacted by the layoffs at Amazon. While this chapter comes to a sudden close, I am incredibly proud of my 5.7 years at AWS building the backbone of the cloud. Working on the AWS Lambda Data Plane and CloudWatch Logs gave me a front-row seat to the most complex distributed systems challenges in the industry,” the techie wrote on LinkedIn.
Amazon on layoffs:
“I want to let you know that we're making additional organizational changes across Amazon that will impact some of our teammates. I recognize this is difficult news, which is why I’m sharing what’s happening and why. As I shared in October, we've been working to strengthen our organization by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy. While many teams finalized their organizational changes in October, other teams did not complete that work until now,” Galetti said in a statement.
“The reductions we are making today will impact approximately 16,000 roles across Amazon, and we're again working hard to support everyone whose role is impacted. That starts with offering most US-based employees 90 days to look for a new role internally (timing will vary internationally based on local and country level requirements). Then, for teammates who are unable to find a new role at Amazon or who choose not to look for one, we'll provide transition support including severance pay, outplacement services, health insurance benefits (as applicable), and more,” the HR head explained in the statement released on January 28.
