Amazon axes 16,000 jobs: Indian-origin AWS engineer’s LinkedIn post after being hit by layoffs

Beth Galetti, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, confirmed in a statement that the company is laying off nearly 16,000 employees as part of “additional organizational changes.” Among those affected is an Indian-origin AWS engineer who, after nearly six years of building core infrastructure like the Lambda Data Plane and CloudWatch Logs, shared his departure as part of this massive global restructuring. Amazon notified impacted employees of the layoffs via email. (Screengrab)

“Hi Everyone, like many talented colleagues across the industry, I’ve recently received some difficult news and have been impacted by the layoffs at Amazon. While this chapter comes to a sudden close, I am incredibly proud of my 5.7 years at AWS building the backbone of the cloud. Working on the AWS Lambda Data Plane and CloudWatch Logs gave me a front-row seat to the most complex distributed systems challenges in the industry,” the techie wrote on LinkedIn.