Who is Beth Galetti, Amazon executive who announced 16,000 job cuts?

Amazon has announced a fresh round of job cuts affecting as many as 16,000 corporate employees, with the company citing rising competition in artificial intelligence and the need to streamline operations. In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said that it will offer US-based employees 90 days to search for a new role internally, as well as severance and other transition support. Beth Galetti is Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology. (LinkedIn/Beth Galetti)

The recent announcement has put the spotlight on Beth Galetti, the senior executive who communicated the decision to staff. “Some of you might ask if this is the beginning of a new rhythm—where we announce broad reductions every few months. That's not our plan,” said Galetti in a blog post. “We’ve been working to strengthen our organization by reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy,” she added.

(Also Read: Amazon announces layoffs to cut 16,000 jobs amid ‘rising competition over AI’)

Who is Beth Galetti? Beth Galetti is Amazon’s senior vice president of people experience and technology. She joined Amazon in 2013 as a vice president in its HR division, after spending nearly a decade at FedEx. Over the years, she has steadily risen through the ranks to her current role.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Galetti has held senior leadership roles across four continents, with experience spanning engineering, operations management, information technology and human resources. Her role at Amazon includes overseeing HR services, internal technology platforms and major organisational initiatives, including the rollout of the company’s full-time in-office work policy.

(Also Read: Former NFL cheerleader and ex Meta, Amazon employee shares why higher pay did not mean happiness)

Galetti holds a degree in electrical engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from Colorado Technical University. Beyond Amazon, she has served on the board of directors of PATH since 2022 and is involved with several non-profit organisations focused on children and healthcare.

She has volunteered with groups such as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) in Colorado Springs, the Ronald McDonald House in Seattle and Junior Achievement. Galetti lives in Seattle with her husband and their two daughters.