Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ambati Rayudu treats biryani to Chennai Super Kings players. See pic

Ambati Rayudu treats biryani to Chennai Super Kings players. See pic

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 26, 2023 02:00 PM IST

Ambati Rayudu treated his fellow players to biryani. The official Instagram page of Chennai Super Kings shared a post on the same.

Biryani- the name of this dish is enough to make a person drool. People around the world love having a delicious plate of biryani on any occasion. Not just that, but it is also a comfort food for many. Now, even cricketer Ambati Rayudu was seen devouring a plate of biryani with his fellow players from Chennai Super Kings.

CSK players enjoy biryani.(Instagram/@chennaiipl)

"When ATR said Biriyani is on me!" wrote Chennai Super Kings as they shared a picture of Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Ambati Rayudu, and Akash Singh. There was also a picture of biryani in two vessels.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over four lakh times, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Sir, I also want to eat with you." A second added, "Enjoy your meal." A third wrote, "Nice biriyani. Just have fun and won the final of 2023." "Wonderful guys. Keep socializing," expressed a fourth. What do you think about it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian premier league chennai super kings csk ambati rayudu
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP