American designer breaks down her ₹54 lakh trip to Jaipur to buy…
The US designer shared that she was on a 10-day trip to Jaipur to collect precious metals and gemstones for her jewellery business.
An American designer’s 10-day sourcing trip to Jaipur has sparked conversation online after she revealed a total spend of over ₹54 lakh. Breaking down her expenses for her followers, Katie explained that while Jaipur is an inspiring hub for jewellery lovers, the cost of procurement is anything but small. In a post, she detailed how much she spent on each part of her journey, from ₹5.5 lakh on airfare to a ₹45 lakh investment in gemstones and fabrics.
“How much does a jewellery sourcing trip to Jaipur actually cost?” wrote Katie. She explained, “I go to India to design and source gemstones, jewelry & textiles for my collections. Jaipur is one of the most magical places in the world for jewelry lovers. Every trip inspires an entirely new collection and people always ask what a trip like this costs.”
She continued that Jaipur is “surprisingly affordable”, but added, “until you start buying gems and fabrics.”
She expressed, “Running a small business means betting on yourself again and again. Sometimes it’s scary… but we do it anyway. Wish me luck this selling season,” and concluded her post.
Katie further shared a video to give a look at her Jaipur trip and her detailed expenses.
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “How much my 10 days sourcing trip to India really cost?” As the video unfolds, Katie provides a detailed breakdown of her expenses, ranging from airfare to the specific costs of sourcing gemstones, precious metals, and fabrics.
She shared that her flight from New York to Jaipur was around $6,000 (Approx ₹5.5 lakh). For stay, transport, and “food and fun”, she spent nearly $3,250 (Close to ₹3 lakh).
The bulk of her investment was dedicated to raw materials, with $50,000 (approx. ₹45 lakh) spent on gemstones, gold, silver, and fabrics. When factoring in travel and logistics, the total cost of her 10-day procurement trip to Jaipur reached $59,250 (exceeding ₹54 lakh).
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “I am also a small business owner, a female entrepreneur. Based in Jaipur. Good luck!” Another added, “Such an informative reel! I’m based here and help international designers with gemstone & textile sourcing locally. If you need help with sourcing or on-the-ground help, please let me know. Thanks.”
A third commented, “Many congratulations and best wishes to you for this memorable trip. And I hope that you return to Jaipur as soon as possible.” A fourth wrote, “This is wonderful.”
According to her Instagram and website, Kate runs a jewellery store called Katie Diamond Store in Ridgewood, New Jersey. The establishment offers a range of jewellery pieces, including custom designs.
