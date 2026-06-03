American family shares positive Bengaluru experience after 5-month stay: ‘My kids don’t want to go home’

An American visitor’s heartfelt post thanking Bengaluru after a 5-month stay in the city has struck a chord with social media users, sparking a wave of appreciation for India’s tech capital.

The man said that he and his family had arrived in the city for work. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

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In a Reddit post titled ‘Thanks Bangalore’, the man said that he and his family had arrived in the city for work. He said that before arriving, he read numerous warnings online about issues such as traffic, garbage and lack of green space. But despite the negative posts, the foreigner said that his family’s experience was overwhelmingly positive.

“We are Americans with no prior connection to India and are just finishing up a 5-month trip here for work. Reading this sub ahead of time we saw a lot of doom and gloom about trash, traffic, green space, many other things. Obviously these things are problems here and I hope they improve. But despite all that, you all have a great city!” the OP wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The foreigner said that his family enjoyed their stay so much that their children were reluctant to leave. “We had a great time. My kids don't want to go home,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The foreigner said that his family enjoyed their stay so much that their children were reluctant to leave. “We had a great time. My kids don't want to go home,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The OP further praised the kindness of Bengaluru residents, recalling how locals often stopped to help when the family struggled to navigate the city’s bus network. “Everyone here was very kind; every time we went anywhere there were many friendly people who wanted to chat and help us out. (Especially the many times we got lost trying to navigate the buses),” he wrote.

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He also noted that the family encountered none of the issues often highlighted by foreign travellers. “We really had no serious issues of any kind. None of us got sick at all, nobody tried to scam us, nothing ever dangerous (except the roads),” he wrote, adding that the only major difficulty they faced was obtaining an Indian visa before the trip.

Concluding the post, the user wrote, “Overall, thanks for having us, five stars, we’ll be back.”

(Also Read: Woman moves to Bengaluru after 13 years in Gurgaon, shares why she treats rented apartment like her own)

Social media reactions

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The post quickly gained attention, with many users expressing happiness that the family had enjoyed their stay.

One user wrote, “Great to know that you had a wonderful time. The hospitality, food, warmth are the highlights of my city. Come back soon!”

“Bangalore is great. People are so nice and friendly. Language can be an issue but that tends to happen when you try impose something on someone (also it's very much politicised). There are few rowdies too but that's everywhere. Overall I found Bengaluru to be the best metro citt in India with great weather, good food and friendly people. Love to our great Bengaluru! May thy prosper and improve the traffic problem,” commented another.

“Glad you had a wonderful time. For those who are open-minded to accept certain odds and adjust/adapt a little, Bengaluru or India in general is very safe, hygenic (once you know what to avoid), and diverse place that offers a whole new perspective and a easy place to live in. Yeah Civic Sense of people, corruption overall (from common man who participates in corruption), and public infrastructure need hell lot of improvement. But still India in general is way safer, way versatile, has great food and people than many developed countries. One can be very happy here as long as they have clarity,” wrote a third user.

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“I am so happy that you loved your time in BLR. It’s just the finest major city in the country. Super intellectual crowd, green, amazing cafes and pubs, and in general great vibes,” said another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)