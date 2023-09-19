American man and Japanese woman converse in fluent Hindi about naan

A video of a conversation between two foreign bloggers may leave you impressed. It shows a Japanese woman conversing with an American man in Hindi, and that too about the famous Indian dish, naan.

The image shows an American man and a Japanese woman eating naan. (Instagram/@mayojapan)

“Japan me naan itna bada kyon hota hai [Why naan is Japan is so big]. Thank you @indiadrew77 for visiting Japan! I hope you liked Indian and Japanese food here!” Mayo wrote along with the video on Instagram. The clip captures her tasting Indian food with American Vlogger Drew Hicks while conversing with him in Hindi.

The video opens to show the duo sitting with huge pieces of naan kept in front of them. Surprised by the size, Drew asks Mayo why the naan pieces in Japan are so big. To which, Mayo answers that she has no idea why, but she loves eating this Indian bread. As the video progresses, they continue their conversation in Hindi about Indian foods available in Japan.

At one point, Drew even asks Mayo to use only one hand to tear a piece of the naan after she uses both hands to do so. The video ends with them tasting the food and sharing how much they enjoyed it.

Take a look at this video of foreigners speaking fluent Hindi:

The video was posted on September 8. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.1 million views and counting. The share has also received several likes and comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about the video?

“Someone please give this guy an Aadhar card,” joked an Instagram user. “I want this naan!” expressed another. “Naan-Stop hit after hit! Love it guys,” praised a third. “American and Japanese speaking Hindi language and eating desi food typically with hands. True G20 summit is happening here,” posted a fourth.

“If you genuinely think this is huge then either it's sarcasm, or you haven't seen an uncut naan in India yet,” argued a fifth. To which, Drew wrote, “That’s kind of the point, in India, they cut before serving, in Japan, they don’t. The owner actually told us the reason being is that in Japan, Indian food has become very popular, so during rush hour they don’t have time to cut it. So, they just serve it large.”

