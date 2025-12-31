American rapper reveals ‘dark’ method through which he made $400,000 during Covid

American rapper Yung Gravy has revealed the “dark” method through which he made $400,000 during the Covid pandemic. The rapper — whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri — was asked to name his biggest “financial flex” during a conversation with content creator Joe Bonham when he made the revelation. American rapper Yung Gravy reveals how a bet on a flower company paid off big time for him. (Instagram/@yunggravy)

How Yung Gravy earned $400K

Hauri explained that at the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, he decided to put money on a flower delivery company, anticipating a surge in demand as lockdowns took effect and people avoided stepping out in public. He also acknowledged the grim reality that rising death rates would lead to an increase in the need for funeral bouquets and sympathy arrangements.

“At the beginning of Covid, I put a call on 1-800 Flowers. It’s dark but I knew people were gonna die and I knew people didn’t want to go out in public. So I made about $400,000 on 1-800 Flowers,” he said.

The rapper’s bet on the floral retailer paid off big time as the value of the company stock rose, earning him a profit of $400,000. Hauri’s strategy involved buying a “call”, a stock market move that allows investors to profit if a company’s share price rises sharply within a specific time frame.

Watch the video below:

Hauri, 29, was then asked whether he studied finance in college. He answered in the affirmative and said that he had studied “Finance and marketing”.

The rapper’s video has gone viral with 11 million views in a day.

“Not gonna lie, that’s pretty smart,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Business genius for real,” another said.