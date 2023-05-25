American man speaking fluent Hindi complaints about samosa price in the US

There are several videos that showcase foreigners learning about Indian culture. It could be through art, dance, food or even learning various Indian languages. Now, a video that shows an American's fluent Hindi accent has gone viral. It shows the man talking in Hindi and complaining about the samosa prices in the US.

American man speaking fluently in Bihari.(Instagram/@DrewHicks)

In a video shared by Instagram user Drew Hicks, you can see him sitting in a restaurant. He can be heard saying, "India mein two samosa ka 20 rupees lagega, yaha pe two samosas ka 500 rupya hai. Chalo wapas Bihar chalte hai bhai. (In India, two samosas only cost ₹20, but here it costs ₹500. Let's go back to Bihar.)

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 17. Since being shared, it has been liked over 14,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I am from Bihar. I love your video so much." A second added, "You were accidentally born in America, you are Bihari only." A third posted, "In 20 rupees you will also get litti, chokha, chutney and more."

